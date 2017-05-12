Friday storms on the way

There could be a stray strong storm possible on Friday capable of non-damaging wind and non-damaging hail.

Severe weather and storm damage is not expected to be a major issue on Friday. South Mississippi at a level one to two risk for severe weather which is on the lower end of the risk scale.

A low pressure system and a cold front moves in from the west on Friday, bringing a higher chance for rain.

As a low pressure system and a cold front moves in from the west, we can expect a higher chance for rain on Friday. It will not be a continuous, all-day long rain.

Instead, expect on-and-off showers and thunderstorms beginning as early as Friday morning for parts of South Mississippi and ending on Friday night. Severe weather and storm damage is not expected to be a major issue on Friday. South Mississippi is at a level one to two risk for severe weather which is on the lower end of the risk scale.

"Remember, that any typical thunderstorm can produce lightning and heavy downpours," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "There could be a stray strong storm possible on Friday capable of non-damaging wind and non-damaging hail."

Thunderstorms, some strong will be possible in the @WLOX area today. I'm not thinking we'll see severe storms though. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/g6ARc7BZB4 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) May 12, 2017

The forecast calls for up to about an inch of rainfall by the end of Friday when all the rain showers begin to wrap up.

Cloud cover and a few light rain sprinkles may linger into early Saturday. However, skies should gradually clear on Saturday leading to a sunny Mother's Day Sunday.

High pressure will bring us back to a fair weather pattern for next week. This means a nice stretch of days with little to no rain heading into the middle of next week.

"Be sure to follow the WLOX Weather Team as we track storms moving through today," Williams said. "It's a good idea to download or update our WLOX Weather App. That way you can stay on top of the weather even when you're on the go."

