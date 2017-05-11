Harrison Central, Picayune drop series openers in State Champion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Central, Picayune drop series openers in State Championships

Harrison Central and Tupelo (Courtesy WLBT Sports) Harrison Central and Tupelo (Courtesy WLBT Sports)
RIDGELAND, MS (WLOX) -

Riding three straight state championships, Harrison Central will have to rally if they look to win a fourth, dropping game one of the 2017 6A State Championship series 10-6 to Tupelo. Meanwhile, Picayune fell 3-0 in their 5A opener to Neshoba Central, winners of each of the last four 5A state championships.

Copyright 2017 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly