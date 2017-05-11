Harrison Central, Picayune drop series openers in State Championships

The Biloxi Shuckers rallied late and moved into a tie for first place with a 3-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday afternoon. Clint Coulter's two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning proved to be the game winner in a pitcher's duel that improved Biloxi's record to 17-16, marking their first time above the .500 mark since April 11. With a Shuckers victory and Mississippi's 6-4 loss to Mobile on Wednesday, Biloxi is tied with the Braves for first place in the...

