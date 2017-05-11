South State action goes down to the wire as Gulfport wins, Pearl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South State action goes down to the wire as Gulfport wins, Pearl River Central and Resurrection lose

Thanks to a six-run sixth inning, Gulfport rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take game one of their 6A South State series against Oak Grove 7-3. This marks the first South State appearance for the Admirals since 2005.

Unfortunately, Pearl River Central surrendered a huge comeback as well. Leading 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Blue Devils gave up eight unanswered runs, dropping game one of the 5A South State series to Hattiesburg 9-8. 

In their first 1A South State appearance in school history, Resurrection tied things up at 3 in the third, but could not hang on falling 6-3. 

All three of these series set to play game two Friday, weather permitting. 

