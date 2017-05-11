Missing 15-year-old found safe

The main threat with Friday's severe thunderstorm watch will be strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.More >>
The main threat with Friday's severe thunderstorm watch will be strong wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.More >>
Gulfport police announced around 8:30 a.m. Friday that missing teen Justus Dorsey has been found safe.More >>
Gulfport police announced around 8:30 a.m. Friday that missing teen Justus Dorsey has been found safe.More >>
Medical professionals are warning parents about a social media game called the Blue Whale Challenge that can result in serious - even deadly - injuries.More >>
Medical professionals are warning parents about a social media game called the Blue Whale Challenge that can result in serious - even deadly - injuries.More >>
WLOX News Now has learned new details in the Biloxi Bay Bridge hit-and-run case.More >>
WLOX News Now has learned new details in the Biloxi Bay Bridge hit-and-run case.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish on Thursday has been booked on multiple counts of attempted murder.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>