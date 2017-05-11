GPD searching for missing 15-year-old

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Justus Dorsey was last seen leaving school on May 11. Sh is 5'3", 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and high top Jordan shoes.

Police have reason to believe that Justus is with 43-year-old Ricky Barnes, who drives a green, 1986 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Justus or Ricky is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.