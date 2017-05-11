WLOX Editorial: Golden Age Games

South Mississippi this week hosted the National Veterans Golden Age Games. About 800 vets 55 and older came to the Coast to compete.

It is good to see our community hosting such a worthwhile event.

As you would expect the Veterans are very competitive in events like shooting air rifles, table tennis, golf, cycling, horseshoes, and even nine ball and much more.

The games are hosted by the Biloxi VA. We applaud the decision to carry out the Veterans Games as the event helps to create an environment for veterans to remain viable citizens of society.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

