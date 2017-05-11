Fallen Pascagoula officer honored during Police Memorial Week

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial ceremony for fallen Pascagoula police Officer Terry Michael Byrd on Thursday.

“Taps” was played at Byrd’s grave in serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point as his family members, friends, and former coworkers gathered to honor him.



His father, Mike Byrd, said Terry was killed instantly in a traffic accident in 2006 in Pascagoula.

“It’s a sad day, but it lets us never forget the sacrifice law enforcement makes for the community. Our son paid the ultimate price, but we know where he's at. He had a strong faith in God,” said Mike.

The sheriff's office conducts a memorial service for a fallen officer from the Jackson County area each year as part of Police Memorial Week.

