Woman hit while walking Biloxi Bay Bridge hires attorney

"All I remember is getting hit... It's like my life flashed before my eyes," said Markelia Roberson. (Photo source: WLOX)

WLOX News Now has learned new details in the Biloxi Bay Bridge hit-and-run case.

The suspect, Yo’Shikia Tawanna Allen, of Pensacola, FL, will remain in jail until she posts a $100,000 bond. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and felony DUI.

The victim, Markelia Roberson, just hired an attorney.

We found out why the pedestrian walkway on the bridge didn’t have barriers to prevent cars from entering the walking path. A Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesman said crews removed the poles years ago because walkers and cyclists complained they were in the way.

The anchors for those poles are on both sides of the bridge, but the poles are nowhere to be found.

On Monday night, a car hit Roberson as she walked on the pedestrian side of the bridge. She suffered facial injuries in that hit and run.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.