Executive director believes Confederate monuments would be great for Beauvoir

A lot of people think Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis home in Biloxi, would be a perfect spot for the statues. (Photo source: WLOX)

New Orleans removed the controversial Jefferson Davis statue overnight Thursday. The Davis statue is the second Confederate-era monument to be dismantled. Two more will be taken down in the next few weeks.

We talked to executive director Dr. Tom Payne about that, and there appears to be some confusion coming out of the New Orleans Mayor's Office.

