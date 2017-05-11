25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is this Saturday

All of the food collected in the area will go to food pantries in South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)

This Saturday, May 13, letter carries across the country will be participating in the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. They need your help to make it another successful year.

All you have to do to participate is set out bags or boxes of non-perishable food items near your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pick up time.

All of the food collected in the area will go to food pantries in South Mississippi. The non-profits that will benefit this year are St. Vincent De Paul and the Hancock Food Pantry.

Letter carriers have seen great success with the program since it launched 25 years ago. In the 24 previous food drives, carriers have collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food to help those in need.

