Real estate agency helps clean beaches on RED Day

Those working on the Coast took to the beaches to do a little picking up. (Photo source: WLOX)

Hosted by real estate agency Keller Williams, the goal of RED Day was to renew, energize, and donate.

The agency's Gulf Coast offices were hard at work pitching in on the international effort by the company.

"Some people will be working in food banks across the U.S., some people will be feeding the homeless," said realtor Jonathan Griffin.

Those working on the Coast took to the beaches to do a little picking up.

"The reason that we sell real estate here is because we have beautiful surroundings. We have the beach and we have boating," said realtor Jill Taylor.

They want to make sure those surroundings stay in the best shape possible in the place where community runs deep.

"It's more of a family than necessarily a realty business," said Larry Semski.

Semski joined about a dozen of his fellow realtors combing the Ocean Springs beach, just one of several locations being cleaned.

"We'll do anything that we can to give back to the communities that give back to us," said Semski.

It's that giving spirit that Semski believes makes the Coast a special place on a day dedicated to reminding people to give where you live.

Red Day was started in 2009 by Keller Williams to honor the Vice Chairman Mo Anderson's birthday. It happens on the second Thursday of every May.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.