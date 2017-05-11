Classic car stolen in Pass Christian

The bright red 1967 Chevrolet Camaro was taken from a home on Section Rd. between May 8 and May 10. (Photo source: Facebook/Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers)

A car that would get any classic car enthusiasts’ motor running was stolen from a home in Pass Christian. Now, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding the car and the person responsible for taking it.

The bright red 1967 Chevrolet Camaro was taken from a home on Section Rd. between May 8 and May 10. The car has white racing stripes on the hood and has the Mississippi antique tag 203160.

The car was reported stolen Wednesday, but deputies have yet to identify any suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the theft. Any tips can remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.