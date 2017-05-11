Stuck truck removed from train tracks

The truck was stuck on the train tracks in downtown Biloxi (Photo source: WLOX)

A tanker truck got stuck on the train tracks in downtown Biloxi at Lameuse St. on Thursday morning. A wrecker was able to dislodge the truck after being stuck for about 30 minutes.

According to officials, the truck was carrying liquid oxygen, but it is empty.

