Lion's Club names 2017 Mother of the Year in Biloxi

One coast mom received a special recognition just a few days ahead of Mother's Day. On Wednesday, Paula April was named Mother of the Year during a Biloxi Lions Club Luncheon.

You can often find her volunteering at Our Lady Fatima and Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was nominated by Father Paddy Mockler for her service and selflessness.

Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich read a proclamation proclaiming May 10, Paula April Day.

Her children, friends, and family members were in attendance and shared loving words about what she has meant to them over the years.

"You've been there through everything. All the good times, the bad times, the tough times, but a lot of good times," April's son said. "To me, you are the best mother. You're the number one mother."

April is retired from the local tourism industry. During her career, she assisted in the establishment of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International on the Gulf Coast. She's also been recognized by numerous organizations for her work and volunteerism.

