High-speed chase ends with a crash overnight

Crews took down the second of four Confederate-era monuments in New Orleans on Thursday. Workers began to remove the Jefferson Davis statue shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday.More >>
A late-night crash that caused traffic delays on I-110 Wednesday happened during a high-speed chase that started in Biloxi and ended in D’Iberville.More >>
A tanker truck got stuck on the train tracks in downtown Biloxi at Lameuse St. on Thursday morning. A wrecker was able to dislodge the truck after being stuck for about 30 minutes.More >>
One coast mom received a special recognition just a few days ahead of Mother's Day. On Wednesday, Paula April was named Mother of the Year during a Biloxi Lions Club Luncheon.More >>
The mother of the Ocean Springs resident who died in a tragic accident just a few months ago is honoring his memory.More >>
A mother and her two children returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
