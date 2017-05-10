High-speed chase ends with a crash overnight

A late-night crash that caused traffic delays on I-110 Wednesday happened during a high-speed chase that started in Biloxi and ended in D’Iberville.

Police said no one was injured in the two-vehicle crash, but one person was arrested and charged with DUI and felony eluding. Biloxi police identified the suspect as 64-year-old Robert Mitchell Bennefield.

Lt. Chris De Back said the chase started after officers responded to reports of an intoxicated driver swerving in the road on Beach Blvd. Officers followed the truck northbound onto I-110.

De Back said the truck continued to serve, almost hitting the center barrier, and Bennefield sped off when officers tried to stop him. Speeds during the chase exceeded 100 mph, according to De Back.

The chase eventually ended with a crash in D’Iberville near Rodriguez St. Bennefield was arrested without incident.

De Back said Bennefield was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

