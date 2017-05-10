Four Harrison Central seniors look to cement their legacies

As the Red Rebelettes sneak in one final batting practice before racing off to Jackson for another state championship run, it's not hard to be reminded within the Harrison Central hitting facility of the success of years past.

"We're working with something special, we know that," head coach Jimmy Parker said. "We're blessed. We know we are."

Sitting at 29-4 and winners of each of the last three 6A state championships, Harrison Central has become one of the premiere softball programs in Mississippi.

"This journey has been amazing," senior Desirea Lindsey said. "I couldn't have asked for better teammates, we've all been through this together."

"It's been very fun," Amari Ramsey added. "We've had our ups and downs, but it's been an amazing run."

This weekend, these Red Rebelettes find themselves in position to make even more history. If they win a fourth straight state championship, that gives this senior class of Lindsey and Ramsey along with Ashley Terwilliger and Ashley Arnold a chance to do what few high school athletes ever achieve, winning a state title in every year of their high school careers."

"I mean, I wanna see that for them," Parker said. "I want that more for them than I do myself, for sure."

"Our goal for the past for years have just been to win it all four years in a row," Terwilliger said. "It's just exciting to be able to get the opportunity to do that. Especially with this great group of girls, I couldn't ask for anybody better."

With history at stake, and the Tupelo Golden Wave awaiting their arrival at Freedom Ridge Park? These Red Rebelettes have just one thing on their minds.

"There's a lot of hunger," Arnold said of defending their three straight championships. "Four peat, here we come!"

First pitch between Harrison Central and Tupelo set for Thursday at 1:30 pm.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.