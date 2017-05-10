88th Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp festival poster unveiled

The 88th Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp festival poster was unveiled Wednesday evening. (Photo source: WLOX News)

It's as traditional as any celebration on the Coast. The unveiling of the 88th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival poster.

The 2017 poster was designed by Scott Rushing. He won last year and has come away with the award for the third year.

His work was selected from eight other paintings, which had to reflect the shrimp industry, Biloxi heritage, and St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Rushing featured a shrimp boat named Emma Faye after his grandmother. During the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, the event's new king, Richard Johnson, was introduced along with the six Shrimp Queen contestants. Poster prints are available for $25 to $50.

For more information about the event or to purchase a poster call 228-435-6339 or 228-435-6370.

The event will take place June 2-4.

