Moss Point School District honors teachers

There aren't many people who would argue that teachers don't always get the recognition they deserve.

From teaching scholars how to read, to constructive - but loving - discipline, they somehow seem to do it all. That's why May 8-12 is recognized as Teacher Appreciation Week.

To celebrate, a total of 345 "Commit-Mint" bags will be handed out to employees in the Moss Point School District.

"It's a small token of appreciation for all the hard work they do," said MPSD Communications Director Ja'Leasa Walden.

To learn more about Teacher Appreciation Week, visit http://www.pta.org/ThankATeacher.

