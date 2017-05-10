Moss Point School District honors teachers

It's as traditional as any celebration on the Coast. The unveiling of the 88th annual Blessing of the Fleet and Shrimp Festival poster.More >>
The mother of the Ocean Springs resident who died in a tragic accident just a few months ago is honoring his memory.
It's estimated that more than 60,000 people converged on Biloxi's beach front during spring break weekend in April; a 70 percent increase from the year before.
A late-night accident is causing traffic delays Wednesday night on I-110 near Rodriguez.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
