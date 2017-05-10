Mother crosses MGCCC stage in memory of son

The mother of the Ocean Springs resident who died in a tragic accident just a few months ago is honoring his memory.

Staff members at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College say Lisa Husley - the mother of 20-year-old Braydon Hester, who died after falling from a truck during a Mardi Gras parade - walked in her son's graduation ceremony at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center Wednesday night.

"It's very hard for me. This is a very emotional day, but it meant so much to my son. [The] least I can do is put his cap and gown on and make the walk for him tonight," Husley.

Hester started at MGCCC in July of 2016. He finished his coursework in the adult education program in December. Now, Husley mother is enrolled at the school, pursuing her high school equivalency and human services certificate.

"Every day she comes in, she says, 'I'm doing this for Braydon.' She said, 'I'm not going to let him down,'" recalled teacher Kelly Parker.

Braydon completed the "Mi-Best" program at MGCCC's Jackson County Campus, an integrated training program where he earned a high school equivalency diploma and welding certificate.

"It takes a lot of strength and it's about encouragement," said Husley. "If I can encourage one person from this story, then it's worth it for me."

