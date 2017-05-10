Candidates race for spot in Bay St. Louis mayoral election

Fillingame says he's been pounding the pavement to get out the vote. (Photo source: WLOX)

Although Mayor Les Fillingame won the primary by a mere 34 votes, it wasn't enough to prevent a runoff.

The two-term mayor says he's been pounding the pavement to get out the vote.

“My primary focus has been reaching out to the people that might not have voted in the first election, and really encourage them and tell them how important it is for them to come out and vote on May 16,” said Les Fillingame.

It isn't Fillingame's first go-round with a run-off election. He was in the same predicament eight years ago. The mayor says he isn't nervous about the race because he feels that he's taken care of business the past eight years.

“I stand by the fact that I am very proud of where we've brought this city in the last eight years," said Fillingame. "I have a track record, and it's a track record that I hope people are aware of. I hope they know how hard we've worked to bring this city to where we are now."

Meanwhile, Mike Favre shares Fillingame's campaign strategy. He has also been going door to door, which is the same strategy he used leading up to the primaries.

“We're staying the basics with what got us here. We feel good about it,” said Favre.

Favre says the third democratic candidate, Rachel Ramsey who received 7 percent, has given him her endorsement. Those 166 votes could easily determine the winner.

“I'm a guy that believes in accountability. When you accept a position, there's a responsibility that comes with it and you must be held accountable for your actions. I believe in transparency, that's the only way we can get through and get back to reality in our city with our finances and everything,” said Favre.

Favre or Fillingame will take on republican Jeff Harding in the general election. The councilman at large will also be in the runoff, that race is between Mike Weems and T.J. Collier.

