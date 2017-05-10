New details revealed in murder investigation

Following a court hearing, new details have been released in the death of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy.

Police found Cassidy's body in an overgrown field nearly Highway 90 and Franklin Creek Road on April 21. His caregiver, 39-year-old Gabriel Curtis, admitted to killing the victim.

It was revealed during Curtis' initial hearing that when police arrived at the home the men shared on Pine Bark Lane, a neighbor told officers they had not seen Cassidy in two or three days. After making attempts to contact Cassidy by phone, police obtained a search warrant and entered the home.

Once inside, they found a "dead dog in the bathroom, drag marks coming from the master bedroom, a blanket in the master bedroom", as well as blood.

As police were executing a search warrant for the home, Curtis pulled into the driveway in the victim's car. After he was taken into custody, Curtis confessed to killing Cassidy with a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, which was found at the home, and led police to the victim's body.

The case has been bound over to await a grand jury. The judge did not reduce the bond. If convicted of murder, Curtis faces life in prison.

