Special election to fill seat vacated by PRC representative

Gov. Phil Bryant has called a special election to fill the Mississippi House of Representatives District 108 seat vacated by Republican Mark Formby.

Formby represented Pearl River County in the house, but vacated his seat to accept a position with the Workers Compensation Commission.

Bryant said the special election will be held July 25, and the qualifying deadline will be June 5. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the special election, a runoff will be held Aug. 15.

