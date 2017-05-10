May 11th is National Eat What You Want Day! Jennifer Gladden, owner of Lola Fleur Catering and Market in Ocean Springs joined us on the 4 O'clock Show to show us how to make Gooey chocolate chip cookies with cream cheese.
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup (1 stick) Minerva Dairy Butter, softened
• 1/4 cup cream cheese, softened (use cream cheese in a block or spreadable, don't use fat-free, light or whipped)
• 3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1 large egg
• 2 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 tsp. cornstarch
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1/4 tsp. salt, optional and to taste
• 2 1/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks (I used 1 cup chips and 1 1/4 cups chunks)
Directions:
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, cream cheese (measure it by smashing it into a 1/4-cup measure), sugars, egg, vanilla, and beat on medium-high speed until well-creamed, light and fluffy, about 5 minutes (or use an electric hand mixer and beat for at least 7 minutes).
Stop, scrape down the sides of the bowl, and add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, optional salt, and mix until just combined, about 1 minute. Add chocolate chips and chunks, and beat momentarily to incorporate, or fold in by hand.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 5 days, before baking. Do not bake with warm dough because cookies will spread and bake thinner and flatter.
Preheat oven to 350°F, line a baking sheet with a Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat or spray with cooking spray and place mounds on baking sheet. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes, or until edges have set and tops are just beginning to set, even if slightly undercooked, pale and glossy in the center. Do not bake longer than 10 minutes as cookies will firm up as they cool. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing and transferring to a rack to finish cooling.
