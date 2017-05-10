Caught on camera: Duo accused of stealing golf clubs

"Thou shalt not steal" may be one of the 10 Commandments, but a pair of thieves didn't take heed when they allegedly swiped a set of golf clubs belonging to a pastor.

Tuesday evening, Kieren Rouse posted home surveillance video on Facebook of someone swiping the clubs from his Biloxi doorstep. The barefoot woman, who donned a shirt with the word "Love", knocked on the door as a tan truck sat in the driveway.

After waiting a few moments, the woman can be seen taking the golf clubs, then jumping in the truck for a quick getaway.

Rouse's caption said in part, "I know it's not something extremely valuable, but it was still mine, and not only did this woman steal, but she trespassed on my property."

By Wednesday afternoon, the post had been shared nearly 8,000 times.

The Biloxi Police Department says both the woman and the driver of the truck were arrested in Waveland for receiving stolen property. Names of the suspects have not yet been confirmed.

