Oyster reef restoration project underway

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources started this week on a project to restore oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound.

DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said employees and contractors are working to add 350 acres of cultch material to several reefs over the next few weeks. This is the first phase of the project.

According to the Oyster Reef Restoration Project, cultch is shell or similar materials produced by living organisms that provide attachment points for oysters.

“The purpose of this project is to restore Mississippi’s oyster reefs and increase future production,” said Erik Broussard, assistant director of DMR’s Shellfish Bureau. “We will do an additional planting in the fall and next spring to continue restoration efforts.”

Scallan said Pass Christian, Henderson Point, Pass Marianne, St. Joe, and Waveland reefs will planted in this phase of the project.

DMR says fishermen with crab traps in the area should move them until the planting is complete.

