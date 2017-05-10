Uber and Lyft: What you need to know

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources started this week on a project to restore oyster reefs in the western Mississippi Sound.More >>
Within the past year, ride sharing apps have become a new option for people needing to get around on the Mississippi Coast.More >>
Taqueria Exkano, 18, of Pascagoula was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after three pedestrians were struck by a car in Moss Point.More >>
The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.More >>
Three people were hospitalized in Moss Point after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and 2nd St. on Wednesday morning.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.More >>
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
