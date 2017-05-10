Uber and Lyft: What you need to know - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Uber and Lyft: What you need to know

More and more people are using their smart phones to catch a ride. (Photo source: WLOX) More and more people are using their smart phones to catch a ride. (Photo source: WLOX)
Uber and Lyft don't have clearance to operate at airport, or military bases. (WLOX) Uber and Lyft don't have clearance to operate at airport, or military bases. (WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Within the past year, ride sharing apps have become a new option for people needing to get around on the Mississippi Coast.

But have you used one? And would you know what to expect?

The apps have revolutionized the way people are getting from A to B - unless one of those points is the airport or a military base. Uber and Lyft don't have clearance to operate at the Gulfport Biloxi International airport or drive on to Keesler or the Seabee base.

Still, more and more people are using their smart phones to catch a ride.

Thursday night at 10 p.m., WLOX News Now reporter Jonathan Brannan will show you how services like Uber and Lyft are transforming transportation on the Coast. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

