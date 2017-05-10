Pascagoula woman charged with hitting 3 with car

Taqueria Exkano, 18, of Pascagoula was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after three pedestrians were struck by a car in Moss Point. (Photo source: Moss Point Police Dept.)

Taqueria Exkano, 18, of Pascagoula was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after three pedestrians were struck by a car in Moss Point.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said according to witnesses, the incident happened before 10am at the corner of 2nd Street and Martin Luther King after an altercation between Eskano and one of the victims. He said Exkano then got into her vehicle, hit that victim, then backed up and hit the others.

The victims - one male and two females - were taken to Singing River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Exkano turned herself in about 10:30am, and was being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

The male victim is from Pascagoula, one of the female victims is from Gautier, the other is from Moss Point.

