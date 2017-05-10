D'Iberville on a roll, mayor says

Quave touted the city’s sales tax revenue, which now tops more than $7 million a year. (Photo source: WLOX)

The City of D'Iberville is on a roll. That's the word from Mayor Rusty Quave, who delivered his annual state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

About 150 people listened intently as the mayor spoke in glowing terms about the 29-year-old city, with an annual budget of $24 million.

The biggest event of the past 12 months is something families will enjoy for years to come, according to Quave.

“We're proud to announce that our new $9 million Hwy. 15 sports complex should open in a couple of months, at no cost to the citizens of D'Iberville,” Quave explained.

Waterfront improvements have also been made.

“We doubled the amount of parking places. I think we can park close to 100 vehicles up there. That's under the I-110 bridge,” said Quave.

New car dealerships have moved in, with more to come. Sales tax revenue in the city now exceeds $7 million annually.

“It's 42 percent of our budget, and ad valorem tax makes up about another 27 percent of our budget, so it's very important to bring in economic development,” Quave said.

One of the financial crown jewels in the City of D'Iberville was the opening of the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort one and a half years ago. The money that's coming into the city from this resort is impressive for the mayor.

“Last year, they gave us right at $1.5 million to the city's general fund. And, of course, 20 percent goes to education and fire and police,” said Quave. “We bought a brand new fire truck, over $1 million. It can fight fires up to 10 stories, and then it fights fires all over the city. Something that we've never had before.”

Roadways are being improved throughout the city, and beautification is a top priority.

“It just gives you an image. My grandmother used to say you don't have to be rich but you need to be clean.”

Wednesday's event was sponsored by the D'Iberville and St. Martin Chambers of Commerce. As part of the program, two high school students were each given $1,000 scholarships for college.

