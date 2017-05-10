D'Iberville doing well, mayor says - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville doing well, mayor says

Quave touted the city’s sales tax revenue, which now tops more than $7 million a year. (Photo source: WLOX) Quave touted the city’s sales tax revenue, which now tops more than $7 million a year. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The state of the City of D’Iberville is good. Those were the words of long-time Mayor Rusty Quave during his state of the city address at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

The mayor talked about what has happened in the past year and what lies ahead in the future.

Quave touted the city’s sales tax revenue, which now tops more than $7 million a year. In addition, the Scarlet Pearl has generated more than $2 million in tax revenue for the city since it opened in December 2015.

New car dealerships are moving in, including an Infinity dealership that recently broke ground in the Promenade shopping complex.

A new $1 million high-rise fire truck was purchased, and plans are being worked on to build a new police station. In addition, the city's new $9 million sports complex is set to open later this summer.

Quave also addressed beautification efforts underway in the city, as well as several infrastructure projects that are in the works.

The annual operating budget for the 29-year-old city now stands at $24 million The event was hosted by the D’Iberville/St. Martin Chambers of Commerce. About 150 people were in attendance for the address.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

