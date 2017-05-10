Vehicle hits 3 pedestrians in Moss Point

Three people were hospitalized in Moss Point after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and 2nd St. on Wednesday morning.

Officials said the pedestrians were hit just before 10 a.m. Acadian Ambulance transported the victims to Singing River Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. We're told police are investigating the incident.

We are working now to gather more details on this developing story.

