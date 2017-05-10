Charge upgraded for Biloxi hit-and-run suspect

Biloxi police say a man driving a truck left the area after slamming into a motorcycle, injuring two people early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. O’Neil Adams said Robert Gray Champagne was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but that charge was upgraded after Judge Albert Fountain found out one of the victims was seriously injured in the wreck.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Beach Blvd. Adams said Champagne, 34, was driving a Ford F150 pickup when he collided with the motorcycle.

Champagne reportedly drove away from the scene but was followed by witnesses. He was arrested without incident on Althea St.

Adams said both motorcycle riders were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

Champagne is now charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injuries. His bond was set at $25,000.

