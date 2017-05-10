NOW ON GMM: Kids found naked in kennel, mom arrested - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Kids found naked in kennel, mom arrested

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A West Virginia mother is facing child neglect charges after two children were found naked inside a kennel. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi right now to find out what led investigators to the shocking scene.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect more warm and sunny conditions with afternoon temperatures heating into the 80s. He's on GMM now with your full forecast.

  • Biloxi council chamber packed for state flag debate

    Biloxi's city council chamber was filled Tuesday night with both state flag supporters and opponents all ready to speak out about the debate over flying the flag on city property.  (Photo source: WLOX)Biloxi's city council chamber was filled Tuesday night with both state flag supporters and opponents all ready to speak out about the debate over flying the flag on city property.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Mississippi state flag was at the center of controversy on Tuesday in Biloxi. Emotions ran high for an overflow crowd full of flag supporters and opponents in the Biloxi City Hall. 

  • Ocean Springs family fights to save their daughter

    Three-year-old Willow Cannan has a deadly genetic disease; a disease with a life expectancy of fewer than ten years. (Photo source: warriorsforwillow.com)Three-year-old Willow Cannan has a deadly genetic disease; a disease with a life expectancy of fewer than ten years. (Photo source: warriorsforwillow.com)

    An Ocean Springs family is racing against the clock trying to save their little girl's life. Three-year-old Willow Cannan has a deadly genetic disease; a disease with a life expectancy of fewer than ten years.

  • Biloxi council backs mayor's plans to display Air Force jet on Hwy 90

    This F104 jet currently on display on Keesler Air Force base could soon be on Highway 90 in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX News)This F104 jet currently on display on Keesler Air Force base could soon be on Highway 90 in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    You could soon see a jet on display on Highway 90 in Biloxi. Mayor FoFo Gilich will begin to work on placing a 1956 F-104 jet in the median east of the White Avenue intersection. That's the area just south of Keesler Air Force Base's Highway 90 entrance. 

