Resurrection Eagles have landed in the Class 1A South State baseball finals

The Resurrection baseball team has gone where no other Eagles baseball team has gone before, cracking the Class 1A South State championship finals.

Coach Johnny Olsen came out of retirement this season to coach Resurrection. He surpassed 500 career wins at Pascagoula High School and captured the 1996 Class 5A State Title. He's guided the Eagles to 22 wins and 8 losses.

Olsen said, "Our key phase, I guess, at the beginning of the year was Finish and we kind of have that mindset going into this and here we are. We're playing for a South State Championship."

Freshman pitcher Elijah Watts has rung-up 5 wins and 2 losses with an impressive 1.60 earned run average. He'll be on the mound on Thursday. What makes him a good pitcher?

Watts said, "My ability to battle and throw strikes when I need to."

Junior Patrick Lee carries an impressive .528 batting average with 26 RBI's and 2 home runs.

"Coach is always saying just have a good effort and put one-hundred percent in., "said Lee. "So, that's what we've been doing this year."

Junior Todd Tingle is batting .494 with a team leading 32 RBI.

Tingle said, "With the team we've got right now, the best team we've had in a while and I think we can do it."

Resurrection is two wins away from heading the Class 1A State Finals.

