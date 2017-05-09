Biloxi Shuckers back at .500 following 6-4 win over Jacksonville

Six doubles did the trick Tuesday night in Jacksonville. The Biloxi Shuckers used those big hits to defeat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-4, propelling Biloxi back to .500 at 16-16. The Shuckers have won nine of their last twelve games.

Biloxi got the ball flying in the top of the first inning when Mauricio Dubon led off with a single off Jumbo Shrimp starter Matt Tomshaw. Michael Reed stepped up to the plate and he delivered a two-run shot for his sixth home run on the season.

Angel Ortega belted a double in the third inning and scored on a ground ball RBI by Michael Choice.

Jorge Lopez got the starting nod for the Shuckers and he gave up two home runs in the bottom of the third. Former LSU standout Austin Nola and John Norwood tied the game on their home runs at 3-3.

Taylor Scott relieved Lopez and he recorded a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Biloxi would grab a 6-3 lead thanks to doubles off the bats of Ortega, Dustin DeMuth and Jacob Nottingham off Jumbo Shrimp reliever James Buckelew. DeMuth extended his hitting streak to ten games.

The Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp meet 11:05 Wednesday morning.

