Biloxi to begin right-of-way services to move Keesler's main entrance

Work is moving forward to relocate Biloxi's main entrance to Division Street. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Tuesday night, Biloxi council members approved authorizing the right-of-way services that would move Keesler's main entrance from White Avenue to Division Street in Biloxi.

Consulting engineers Brown, Mitchell and Alexander Incorporated will conduct the work which includes right of way surveys and deeds, right of way acquisition services and eminent domain services.

The total cost of this work is a little over half a million dollars. Leaders want to start construction of the gate by early 2019.

