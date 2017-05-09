Biloxi council backs mayor's plans to display Air Force jet on Hwy 90

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
The Mississippi state flag was at the center of controversy on Tuesday in Biloxi. Emotions ran high for an overflow crowd full of flag supporters and opponents in the Biloxi City Hall.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers continued their winning ways Tuesday night in Jacksonville with a 6-4 win over the Jumbo Shrimp.More >>
You could soon see a jet on display on Highway 90 in Biloxi. Mayor FoFo Gilich will begin to work on placing a 1956 F-104 jet in the median east of the White Avenue intersection. That's the area just south of Keesler Air Force Base's Highway 90 entrance.More >>
You wouldn't expect a 6th grader to be writing about things like diversification and the capital markets, but Jillian LaRosa is not your typical 6th grader.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
