Biloxi council backs mayor's plans to display Air Force jet on Hwy 90

This F104 jet currently on display on Keesler Air Force base could soon be on Highway 90 in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX News)

You could soon see a jet on display on Highway 90 in Biloxi. Mayor FoFo Gilich will begin to work on placing a 1956 F-104 jet in the median east of the White Avenue intersection. That's the area just south of Keesler Air Force Base's Highway 90 entrance.

Gilich said the display would serve as a symbol of Biloxi's support of Keesler Air Force Base. The city council backed his proposal Tuesday night.

Currently, the jet is on display at the base and base Commander Col. Michele Edmondson is in full support of seeing the plane on Highway 90.

According to Biloxi's Chief of Civic Innovation and Development Cliff Kirkland, the National Museum of the United States Air Force (NMUSAF) must approve loaning the jet to the city. If the NMUSAF approves the request, the city would be responsible for all costs associated with the loan, demilitarization, hazardous material removal, movement, setup and maintenance of the display. The 1956 F-104 was decommissioned and loaned to Keesler in June of 1976.

Gilich said he's proud of Keesler's 76-year contribution to the city, state, and nation.

"We believe relocating the jet to U.S. 90 will help educate residents and millions of annual visitors about Keesler and its unique mission," Gilich said.

In the past, the city has placed other planes on Highway 90, but they were lost due to natural disasters. Kirkland said the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to help raise money to relocate the jet on 90.

