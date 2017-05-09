Biloxi council chamber packed for state flag debate

Biloxi's city council chamber was filled Tuesday night with both state flag supporters and opponents all ready to speak out about the debate over flying the flag on city property. (Photo source: WLOX)

Councilman Robert Deming introduced an ordinance that states, "It is the desire of the City Council that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Mississippi shall be displayed in close proximity to municipal buildings at all times during the hours of daylight when the weather will permit."

Councilman Felix Gines said he was insulted by the motion to introduce an ordinance to fly the state flag outside municipal buildings. Councilman Deming responded by saying the city should fly the state flag, while Councilman Paul Tisdale reminded everyone that Mississippi has no law requiring cities to fly the state flag.

The council also approved additions to the agenda, including proposals to fly the state flag and to change the flag. All the proposals will be taken under consideration, and a vote on the flag's fate will take place in the future.

The comments from the public will also be taken into consideration, and there were plenty of outspoken people on both sides.

