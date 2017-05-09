OS man accused of sexually abusing relative of person he was dating

An Ocean Springs man accused of sexually abusing a young family member of a person he was dating was arrested Monday in Harrison County.

Ernesto Martinez, 56, is charged with three counts of sexual battery.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said detectives investigated the case after the 12-year-old victim told her mother about the abuse. Peterson said the sexual assault happened on several occasions between April 2014 and December 2016.

Lt. Coley Judy said Martinez knew the victim through a person he was dating for about four years.

Martinez reportedly threatened the girl that "if she told anybody she would not see that relative again," Judy said. “The girl finally told mother recently.”

Judy said the alleged abuse happened at the home of the relative Martinez was dating while the girl was visiting.

Martinez was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.