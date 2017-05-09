'Angel in disguise' pays outstanding lunch accounts for OS students

Ocean Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman is calling a complete stranger “an angel in disguise.”

That’s because an anonymous donor paid off outstanding lunch accounts for every student in the school district.

"They just walked in, asked how much. Just an angel in disguise," Coleman said. "We're just happy that whoever this person is that God put it in their heart to do this for children. It's one of the most kind things I've seen in my years in education."

The donor paid off 171 student accounts, according to Coleman, totaling $760.

Coleman said Ocean Springs schools do not turn away students who do not have enough money on their accounts to pay for food.

“We feed them. We don't give them a different lunch, we feed them," Coleman said.

Coleman hopes the actions of the anonymous donor resonate with others.

"It’s commendable for someone to do that. It’s something for us to emulate."

