'Angel in disguise' pays outstanding lunch accounts for OS students

Ocean Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman is calling a complete stranger “an angel in disguise.”More >>
Ocean Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman is calling a complete stranger “an angel in disguise.”More >>
Two West Wortham Elementary and Middle School students are facing criminal charges and expulsion after admitting to vandalizing the school over the weekend, Principal Don Cuevas said Tuesday.More >>
Two West Wortham Elementary and Middle School students are facing criminal charges and expulsion after admitting to vandalizing the school over the weekend, Principal Don Cuevas said Tuesday.More >>
A big repaving project is underway at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport. And it's all happening at night, between flight schedules.More >>
A big repaving project is underway at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport. And it's all happening at night, between flight schedules.More >>
Some 200 Mississippi Coast Chamber members gathered to hear six lawmakers talk about what was accomplished this year during the regular legislative session.More >>
Some 200 Mississippi Coast Chamber members gathered to hear six lawmakers talk about what was accomplished this year during the regular legislative session.More >>
A manhunt has ended after Auburn police have arrested a man wanted for robbery.More >>
A manhunt has ended after Auburn police have arrested a man wanted for robbery.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
An unexpected visitor provides a happy ending to an East Texas couple, who lost their home in Wednesday's severe storms.More >>
An unexpected visitor provides a happy ending to an East Texas couple, who lost their home in Wednesday's severe storms.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>