West Wortham students accused of causing $30K in damage at school

Two West Wortham Elementary and Middle School students are facing criminal charges and expulsion after admitting to vandalizing the school over the weekend, Principal Don Cuevas said Tuesday.More >>
Some 200 Mississippi Coast Chamber members gathered to hear six lawmakers talk about what was accomplished this year during the regular legislative session.More >>
High pressure has led to a warm and sunny afternoon in South Mississippi on Tuesday, but it is also helping to bring a few issues in terms of air quality.More >>
A big repaving project is underway at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport. And it's all happening at night, between flight schedules.More >>
Employees and patrons were allowed back into a shopping center on Hwy. 613 in Moss Point after an apparent gas leak Tuesday morning.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
