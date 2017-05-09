West Wortham students accused of causing $30K in damage at school

Two West Wortham Elementary and Middle School students are facing criminal charges and expulsion after admitting to vandalizing the school over the weekend, Principal Don Cuevas said Tuesday.

Cuevas said the students caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, and school personnel are still working to clean up the mess.

According to officials, the 12-year-old students broke into the school and smashed computers, damaged robotics and other school equipment, dumped paint on the floor and walls in an art classroom, and urinated in some areas. Cuevas said the damage is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000.

Cuevas credits other students with doing the right thing by coming forward to report those responsible for the damage. The students reportedly admitted to the vandalism when confronted by school officials.

Right now, both students have been suspended indefinitely and could be expelled or sent to an alternative school.

Cuevas said the students will face criminal charges in youth court, and the school will seek restitution.

