Looking ahead to the special legislative session

Mississippi Coast Chamber members gathered to hear six lawmakers talk about what was accomplished this year during the regular legislative session. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some 200 Mississippi Coast Chamber members gathered to hear six lawmakers talk about what was accomplished this year during the regular legislative session. But, that took a back seat to discussion about the agenda for the special session.

Will BP money be part of the mix? State Rep. Scott Delano has an opinion.

“Well, anytime that we talk about money, BP does come up, usually by lawmakers from the northern part of the state. I don't think it's beneficial for us down here on the coast to have that conversation during a special session, and I would advise against it,” Delano explained.

Sen. Michael Watson also offered his thoughts.

“One of the things I'd like to point out with BP is that even though we didn't get a bill out this year, but the governor was really strong, saying, ‘Look, this money is for the coast. If a bill comes out on my desk, I will veto it if the money is not spent on the coast,’” Watson said.

Changing the funding formula for public schools probably won't make the grade, according to Sen. Brice Wiggins.

“That is a really big lift. These things don't happen in one session. Sometimes they take two, three, four sessions,” said Wiggins.

The condition of the state's roads and bridges might be driven onto the agenda. That’s the thinking of Rep. Greg Haney.

“It could be part of it. We met as a house delegation last week, and we came up with several ideas that we have talked about in the regular session,” Haney explained.

Only two official items are on the special legislative call right now. Others could be added between now and June 5. One of the more interesting rumors is the possibility of a state lottery.

Could that come up? Rep. Charles Busby is doubtful.

“I don't think we're going to get agreement on a lottery between now and the special session between the senate and the house. So, without agreement, I don't think the governor is going to include it in the call,” Busby said.

Most importantly, will everyone get along? Sen. Sean Tindell hopes so.

“I think the bodies will come together. We're all legislators sent there to represent our various districts. Once you take a little break from each other, you can come back as a family and get things accomplished,” said Tindell.

When the special session does begin, it does so at a cost of $35,000 a day.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.