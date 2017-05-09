Supervisors brainstorm ways to save George Co. jail - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Supervisors brainstorm ways to save George Co. jail

In George County, there’s still no solution for the financial problems plaguing the county jail. (Photo source: WLOX) In George County, there’s still no solution for the financial problems plaguing the county jail. (Photo source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

In George County, there’s still no solution for the financial problems plaguing the county jail.

Supervisors met with Sheriff Keith Havard on Tuesday morning to discuss several ideas, but ultimately decided to meet again Monday for a second work session.

George County supervisors search for ways to make the jail sustainable

At issue is the fact that more inmates are being taken out of county-run jails and placed in private prisons across the state, depleting county funds.

This morning, two ideas to make up for the loss were to reduce the jail staff or raise taxes.

That didn't go over well with citizens who were at the meeting, but one thing they do seem to agree on is keeping the jail operational.

As a temporary fix, the jail warden says he wants to advocate for 50 more state inmates.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi councilman to propose ordinance to fly state flag

    Biloxi councilman to propose ordinance to fly state flag

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:45:06 GMT
    Current Mississippi State Flag removed from Biloxi City BuildingsCurrent Mississippi State Flag removed from Biloxi City Buildings

    The push to fly Mississippi’s state flag at Biloxi City Hall and other municipal buildings around the city is now the focus of an ordinance drawn up by Councilman Robert Deming.

    More >>

    The push to fly Mississippi’s state flag at Biloxi City Hall and other municipal buildings around the city is now the focus of an ordinance drawn up by Councilman Robert Deming.

    More >>

  • Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college

    Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:19:31 GMT
    "All I remember is getting hit... It's like my life flashed before my eyes," said Markelia Roberson. (Photo source: WLOX)"All I remember is getting hit... It's like my life flashed before my eyes," said Markelia Roberson. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Markelia Roberson and her best friend Jaci Ratcliff were walking across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge like so many others do, just after dark Sunday night. Roberson had just graduated from college on Friday and says she and Ratcliff were talking about her future plans when suddenly she was knocked to the ground.

    More >>

    Markelia Roberson and her best friend Jaci Ratcliff were walking across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge like so many others do, just after dark Sunday night. Roberson had just graduated from college on Friday and says she and Ratcliff were talking about her future plans when suddenly she was knocked to the ground.

    More >>

  • Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

    Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-05-09 15:21:44 GMT
    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

    More >>

    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly