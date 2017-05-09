Supervisors brainstorm ways to save George Co. jail

In George County, there’s still no solution for the financial problems plaguing the county jail. (Photo source: WLOX)

Supervisors met with Sheriff Keith Havard on Tuesday morning to discuss several ideas, but ultimately decided to meet again Monday for a second work session.

At issue is the fact that more inmates are being taken out of county-run jails and placed in private prisons across the state, depleting county funds.

This morning, two ideas to make up for the loss were to reduce the jail staff or raise taxes.

That didn't go over well with citizens who were at the meeting, but one thing they do seem to agree on is keeping the jail operational.

As a temporary fix, the jail warden says he wants to advocate for 50 more state inmates.

