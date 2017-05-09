No solution found during special meeting on George Co. Jail

George County supervisors just moved $100,000 from their emergency reserve fund to cover expenses at the George County Regional Jail. Now, some supervisors are saying the jail is going to break George County’s budget. And they’re ready to do whatever is necessary to prevent that from happening. Supervisor Henry Cochran says, “We are in a debt spiral that we cannot break out of. I know this sounds like a broken record but this has got to change.”More >>
An Ocean Springs man accused of sexually abusing a young family member of a person he was dating was arrested Monday in Harrison County.More >>
In George County, there’s still no solution for the financial problems plaguing the county jail.More >>
Ocean Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman is calling a complete stranger “an angel in disguise.”More >>
Two West Wortham Elementary and Middle School students are facing criminal charges and expulsion after admitting to vandalizing the school over the weekend, Principal Don Cuevas said Tuesday.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
