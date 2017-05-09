Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Roberson, 20, and her best friend Jaci Ratcliff were walking across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge like so many others do, just after dark Sunday night. Roberson had just graduated from college on Friday and says she and Ratcliff were talking about her future plans when suddenly she was knocked to the ground.

"I was in shock. I just stood there for a second, because I thought she had tripped. I didn't realize a whole car hit her, because cars are not even allowed on the walkway," said Jaci Ratcliff. 

Police identified the driver as Yo'Shikia Allen. Allen was arrested for Felony DUI causing injury and Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Witness David Krause says he saw the driver turn onto the sidewalk from in front of the Golden Nugget.

"The car stopped because it realized it was on the pedestrian walkway, and then it just took off and started going across the bridge," said Krause. 

Krause's son captured video, which shows the car driving on the walkway of the bridge.

"At one point we sped ahead because she stopped again and we sped ahead to try to warn people that were walking that we could get to, to get off the bridge," said Krause.

Though there were several people walking the bridge at the time, Roberson was the only one who got hit.

"I just kept shaking, and they put an IV in me to kind of calm me down and when they checked my blood pressure they said, 'Wow.' And they looked at me and said, 'I don't even see how you're alive,'" said Roberson.

The accident is still very upsetting for Ratcliff, who says she invited Roberson to go on the walk.

"I was like don't let me alone and she still came, and it was so... I was thinking about the what-ifs," said Ratcliff. 

But Roberson is holding strong to her faith and thanking God for sparing her life.

"I can say I was supposed to be dead, but I'm alive. I'm alive, and it's truly a testimony," said Roberson. 

