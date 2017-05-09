Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

Customers and workers are being evacuated from the store. Police Chief Calvin Hutchins told WLOX News Now there are reports of some people feeling ill due to the strong gas odor, and one person was taken to the hospital for breathing problems.

There are several other businesses in the shopping center. Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge said all of the stores have been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews are working their way through the building now to check for possible explosive levels of gas. Officials with Moss Point Public Works are looking to find the source of the smell.

