Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX) The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

Customers and workers are being evacuated from the store. Police Chief Calvin Hutchins told WLOX News Now there are reports of some people feeling ill due to the strong gas odor, and one person was taken to the hospital for breathing problems.

There are several other businesses in the shopping center. Jackson County Emergency Services Director Earl Etheridge said all of the stores have been evacuated as a precaution.

Fire crews are working their way through the building now to check for possible explosive levels of gas. Officials with Moss Point Public Works are looking to find the source of the smell.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Biloxi councilman to propose ordinance to fly state flag

    Biloxi councilman to propose ordinance to fly state flag

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:45:06 GMT
    Current Mississippi State Flag removed from Biloxi City BuildingsCurrent Mississippi State Flag removed from Biloxi City Buildings

    The push to fly Mississippi’s state flag at Biloxi City Hall and other municipal buildings around the city is now the focus of an ordinance drawn up by Councilman Robert Deming.

    More >>

    The push to fly Mississippi’s state flag at Biloxi City Hall and other municipal buildings around the city is now the focus of an ordinance drawn up by Councilman Robert Deming.

    More >>

  • Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college

    Woman struck by car on bridge just days after graduating college

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:19:31 GMT
    "All I remember is getting hit... It's like my life flashed before my eyes," said Markelia Roberson. (Photo source: WLOX)"All I remember is getting hit... It's like my life flashed before my eyes," said Markelia Roberson. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Markelia Roberson and her best friend Jaci Ratcliff were walking across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge like so many others do, just after dark Sunday night. Roberson had just graduated from college on Friday and says she and Ratcliff were talking about her future plans when suddenly she was knocked to the ground.

    More >>

    Markelia Roberson and her best friend Jaci Ratcliff were walking across the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge like so many others do, just after dark Sunday night. Roberson had just graduated from college on Friday and says she and Ratcliff were talking about her future plans when suddenly she was knocked to the ground.

    More >>

  • Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

    Shopping center evacuated after apparent gas leak in Moss Point

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-05-09 15:21:44 GMT
    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

    More >>

    The Moss Point Fire Department is responding to an apparent gas leak at the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 613. A strong gas smell was reported, but the possible source has not been determined.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly