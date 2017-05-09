Moss Point shopping center reopens after apparent gas leak

Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey said officials gave the all clear after shutting off the gas connection to the building. (Photo source: WLOX)

Employees and patrons were allowed back into a shopping center on Hwy. 613 in Moss Point after an apparent gas leak Tuesday morning. Everyone was evacuated from the building after a strong gas smell was reported.

Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey said officials gave the all clear after shutting off the gas connection to the building.

JUST IN: Gas leak coming from Piggly Wiggly, gas shut off for the building, meters no longer reading gas presence, so EMS let ppl back in pic.twitter.com/3yk7ErhGPi — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) May 9, 2017

Posey said a company will still have to come out and fix the leak, and then it will be inspected to make sure the repairs are up to code. Until that time, employees will not be able to cook food in the Piggly Wiggly deli.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins told WLOX News Now there were reports of some people feeling ill due to the strong gas odor, and one person was taken to the hospital for breathing problems.

