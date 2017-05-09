Moss Point shopping center reopens after apparent gas leak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point shopping center reopens after apparent gas leak

Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey said officials gave the all clear after shutting off the gas connection to the building. (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey said officials gave the all clear after shutting off the gas connection to the building. (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Employees and patrons were allowed back into a shopping center on Hwy. 613 in Moss Point after an apparent gas leak Tuesday morning. Everyone was evacuated from the building after a strong gas smell was reported.

Moss Point Fire Chief Tommy Posey said officials gave the all clear after shutting off the gas connection to the building.

Posey said a company will still have to come out and fix the leak, and then it will be inspected to make sure the repairs are up to code. Until that time, employees will not be able to cook food in the Piggly Wiggly deli.

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins told WLOX News Now there were reports of some people feeling ill due to the strong gas odor, and one person was taken to the hospital for breathing problems.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly