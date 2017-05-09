Woman charged in deadly Pass Christian crash

An arrest has been made in a deadly accident last month in Pass Christian. Natalie Duvernay, 37, is now charged with felony DUI causing death.More >>
A national athletic event is calling our coast home for the first time. The 31st National Veterans Golden Age Games are being hosted by the Biloxi VA this year.
The U.S. Travel Association has declared this National Travel and Tourism Week. The goal is to highlight the economic impact the tourism industry has on places like the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Officials said the body cameras cost a little more than $450,000 and will be worn by school security officers and patrol officers.
The Picayune Fire Department has a new, four-legged member of their Arson Investigation Team. Monday, she showed off her skills for the public.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl's body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Police asked for the public's assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child's parents.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
