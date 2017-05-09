Woman charged in deadly Pass Christian crash

An arrest has been made in a deadly accident last month in Pass Christian. Natalie Duvernay, 37, is now charged with felony DUI causing death.

We first reported the accident on Hwy. 90 and Church St. on April 21.

Police tell us the victim, 30-year-old Iris Franklin, tried pulling onto the highway and collided with the SUV Duvernay was driving.

Investigators tell us speed may have been a factor and that this is still an open investigation.

Duvernay is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

