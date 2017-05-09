Airport runway being repaved in overnight hours

This particular paving is expected to be completed at the end of the summer. (Photo source: WLOX)

A big repaving project is underway at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport. It's a very technical and tedious process to repave a functioning runway without shutting down operations. (Photo source: WLOX)

A big repaving project is underway at the Gulfport- Biloxi International Airport. And it's all happening at night, between flight schedules.

It's a very technical and tedious process to repave a functioning runway without shutting down operations of an airport. But the team in charge of this $6 million project has it running like clockwork so far.

"This is where all of our commercial traffic comes in and out and obviously we don't want to interfere with anybody traveling to or from Gulfport," said Kreg Overstreet, senior project manager with Neel-Schaffer.

Each night, as this South Mississippi weather allows, crews from Warren Paving get to work milling the surface of a section of runway and laying down new asphalt. It's mostly a typical process for any repaving job. But, the catch is that crews have to do it between flight schedules.

The last flight uses the runway around 10:30 each night and the first flight takes off around six the next morning. That leaves about a seven-hour window for crews to work and get the runway fully functioning again. And Overstreet said once the work starts, it's non-stop.

"You'll immediately start milling out the lane and removing asphalt. And then as soon as that lane gets milled out, there's a paving machine right behind it that starts paving that and at the end of the night we clean up and then they're able to operate on it the very next day," said Overstreet.

According to Overstreet, this section of the runway hasn't been repaved in about 20 years. So far, no flights have been delayed by the work, and Overstreet doesn't plan on that happening.

"This asphalt that we put down tonight. Planes will be taking off on it in a couple of hours from now," said Overstreet.

This particular paving is expected to be completed at the end of the summer.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.