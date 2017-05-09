Accident ties up I-10 traffic in Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Accident ties up I-10 traffic in Gulfport

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

First responders are working to clear an accident on I-10 near the Highway 605 exit. According to a traffic alert email from MDOT, it happened in the westbound lanes and is blocking two lanes of traffic at this time.

Traffic cameras in that area show very slow moving traffic. The alert advises drivers to expect traffic until 8:10 a.m.

