NEW ON GMM: 7k former insane asylum patients buried on UMMC campus

Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say thousands of bodies are buried on their campus. They're all former patients at of a 19th century insane asylum that once stood on the site. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi right now to find out how school officials found out about the shocking discovery and what they plan to do now.

Expect mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures in the 80s today. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday and Thursday along with a noticeable increase in humidity. Meteorologist Wesley Williams has your full forecast on GMM right now.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.